Fried cheese by olenadole
Photo 935

Fried cheese

Oh my God, how delicious it is!!!!
I ordered halloumi cheese on the farm And fried it!!! Very delicious!!!
22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

Nadiya Bilovodenko

@olenadole
hi))) My name is Nadiya...i live in Ukraine... I'm in love with a photo ... for me it's a lifestyle ... . I'm constantly learning .... ...
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Nice shot
June 22nd, 2020  
