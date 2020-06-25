Previous
Next
Golden hour by olenadole
Photo 938

Golden hour

25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Nadiya Bilovodenko

@olenadole
hi))) My name is Nadiya...i live in Ukraine... I'm in love with a photo ... for me it's a lifestyle ... . I'm constantly learning .... ...
256% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kate ace
Nice lighting to create the long shadow of the bicyclist and the golden mist.
June 25th, 2020  
Henk-Jan ace
Light is great! Lovely evening shot.
June 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise