Photo 950
I'm in love with lavender
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
Nadiya Bilovodenko
@olenadole
hi))) My name is Nadiya...i live in Ukraine... I'm in love with a photo ... for me it's a lifestyle ... . I'm constantly learning .... ...
950
photos
147
followers
179
following
950
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365/3
Camera
Canon EOS 450D
Taken
1st July 2020 8:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
canon
,
summer
,
lavender
,
violet
,
olenadole
