Photo 975
I think I have coffee inside, not blood...
2nd August 2020
2nd Aug 20
Nadiya Bilovodenko
@olenadole
hi))) My name is Nadiya...i live in Ukraine... I'm in love with a photo ... for me it's a lifestyle ... . I'm constantly learning .... ...
975
photos
149
followers
177
following
267% complete
Photo Details
Album
365/3
Tags
coffee
,
cup
,
leica
,
closeup
,
textures
,
details
,
huawei
,
flatlay
,
olenadole
