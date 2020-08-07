Previous
Next
Details of the summer by olenadole
Photo 980

Details of the summer

7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Nadiya Bilovodenko

@olenadole
hi))) My name is Nadiya...i live in Ukraine... I'm in love with a photo ... for me it's a lifestyle ... . I'm constantly learning .... ...
268% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

ZambianLass ace
Gorgeous tones
August 7th, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
nice
August 7th, 2020  
KV ace
Looks quite prickly... lovely detail.
August 7th, 2020  
Kathy ace
Nice close up. It shows off the pointy texture.
August 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise