Discuss
Photo 985
Coffee lover
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
Nadiya Bilovodenko
@olenadole
hi))) My name is Nadiya...i live in Ukraine... I'm in love with a photo ... for me it's a lifestyle ... . I'm constantly learning .... ...
Photo Details
Album
365/3
Camera
CLT-L29
Taken
13th August 2020 7:20pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
coffee
,
cup
,
leica
,
closeup
,
details
,
stilllife
,
huawei
,
olenadole
Lisa Poland
ace
Fabulous. Now I want coffee!
August 14th, 2020
