by olenadole
Sometimes, I drink not delicious coffee.
It costs $ 2.!!!!
This is a new cafe. Very modern and expensive interior.

Unfortunately, the coffee was downright bad....

Did you have a similar situation?
Nadiya Bilovodenko

@olenadole
hi))) My name is Nadiya...i live in Ukraine... I'm in love with a photo ... for me it's a lifestyle ... . I'm constantly learning .... ...
Anne ❀
Yes, similar situation. I pay for the coffee to say hi to a neighbour I otherwise don't see often. On the other hand, lots of people love the coffee there so it's a matter of taste, I guess. I like your photo. I see a bird's head in the surface bubbles. :)
September 5th, 2020
September 5th, 2020  
JackieR
I like my coffee the colour of milk!! Local Costa knows to give me a one shot latte!!!
September 5th, 2020
September 5th, 2020  
Kathy
In my opinion Starbucks is that cafe with bad and expensive coffee.
September 5th, 2020
September 5th, 2020  
