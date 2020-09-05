Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1000
Sometimes, I drink not delicious coffee.
It costs $ 2.!!!!
This is a new cafe. Very modern and expensive interior.
Unfortunately, the coffee was downright bad....
Did you have a similar situation?
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nadiya Bilovodenko
@olenadole
hi))) My name is Nadiya...i live in Ukraine... I'm in love with a photo ... for me it's a lifestyle ... . I'm constantly learning .... ...
1000
photos
146
followers
176
following
273% complete
View this month »
993
994
995
996
997
998
999
1000
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365/3
Camera
CLT-L29
Taken
5th September 2020 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coffee
,
cup
,
leica
,
stilllife
,
huawei
,
olenadole
Anne ❀
ace
Yes, similar situation. I pay for the coffee to say hi to a neighbour I otherwise don't see often. On the other hand, lots of people love the coffee there so it's a matter of taste, I guess. I like your photo. I see a bird's head in the surface bubbles. :)
September 5th, 2020
JackieR
ace
I like my coffee the colour of milk!! Local Costa knows to give me a one shot latte!!!
September 5th, 2020
Kathy
ace
In my opinion Starbucks is that cafe with bad and expensive coffee.
September 5th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close