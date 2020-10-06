Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1010
Autumn is the time for apple pie
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nadiya Bilovodenko
@olenadole
hi))) My name is Nadiya...i live in Ukraine... I'm in love with a photo ... for me it's a lifestyle ... . I'm constantly learning .... ...
1010
photos
144
followers
172
following
276% complete
View this month »
1003
1004
1005
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365/3
Camera
Canon EOS 450D
Taken
5th October 2020 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
autumn
,
cozy
,
olenadole
Maggiemae
ace
Apple pie and picnics on a patchwork quilt are what memories are made of!
October 6th, 2020
Alexandra DG
Such a beautiful photo!!!
October 6th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close