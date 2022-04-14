Chernihiv

On February 24, the Russian war came to my Ukraine....it was a horror ...my daughter and I just slept....we fell asleep on a peaceful night and woke up in wartime.....



with God's help we managed to get out from under the air bombs, from under 37 days of shelling....it was very scary....we prayed constantly...God heard us ... we lived in Chernihiv ...it is less than 80 km from the border with Belarus....Russia crossed the border on its side and attacked us....



at the moment we can't live in our house.....I am grateful to my friends who took me and the child away by car under constant fire....



Thanks to my friends, my daughter and I are now in Germany...we were given housing...



it's just a room. we need to make repairs....

need to buy furniture...



if you remember me and can help....

it can be furniture or wall paint....or refrigerator, it also does not have...



I also plan to start shooting to be able to earn a living for my child....

and i have a hard time with this .... my camera is completely broken ...if you have an old camera, I will be grateful for the gift ..



I'm very ashamed to ask for help, but I have no choice ...



if you are willing to help, please contact me...

bilovodenkophotography@gmail.com or whatsapp +491705608013



my facebook page is also active...





photo of my colleague, photographer from Odessa Konstantin Libkos...he took it near my house in Chernihiv....I couldn't take a single shot ... it's beyond my power ...



I hope someone here remembers me....