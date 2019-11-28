Previous
by olesyarain
покрасилась...

...испекла манник с морковкой- ну ,вариации на тему шарлотки мне больше нравятся...
...вечером аджику сделали-Антон чистил,резал,смешивал,я- все после отмывала, кашляли все...
Olesya

@olesyarain
...из России с любовью;) ...живу в Волгограде,работаю в паллиативе, мама двух девочек... ...люблю кофе,ночь,молчать... ...не люблю шапки,праздники,ветер,чужих котов и чужих детей... Аналогичный русскоязычный проект закрылся, теперь я продолжаю...
