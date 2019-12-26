Previous
Bear ears - Dumplings by olesyarain
26 / 365

Bear ears - Dumplings

-4☁️
...пока есть время на больничном-леплю пельмени)
Olesya

@olesyarain
...из России с любовью;) ...живу в Волгограде,работаю в паллиативе, мама двух девочек... ...люблю кофе,ночь,молчать... ...не люблю шапки,праздники,ветер,чужих котов и детей... Аналогичный русскоязычный проект закрылся, теперь я продолжаю свой...
Photo Details

