75 / 365
Holiday today is Thank You Day
...праздники закончились- Ульянка пошла в садик, Кате в школу с понедельника, мне завтра на сутки ...и лишь у Антона продолжаются каникулы
the holidays are over - Ulyanka went to kindergarten, Kate went to school from Monday, I have a day tomorrow ... and only Anton has a vacation...
11th January 2020
11th Jan 20
Olesya
@olesyarain
...из России с любовью;) ...живу в Волгограде,работаю в паллиативе, мама двух девочек... ...люблю кофе,ночь,молчать... ...не люблю шапки,праздники,ветер,чужих котов и чужих детей... Аналогичный русскоязычный проект закрылся, теперь я продолжаю...
75
photos
21
followers
26
following
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
Views
1
Album
Мой фотодневник
Camera
JMM-L22
Taken
11th January 2020 12:55pm
Tags
snow
,
snowman
,
volgograd
,
Ульянка
,
jan20words
