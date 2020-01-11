Holiday today is Thank You Day

...праздники закончились- Ульянка пошла в садик, Кате в школу с понедельника, мне завтра на сутки ...и лишь у Антона продолжаются каникулы



the holidays are over - Ulyanka went to kindergarten, Kate went to school from Monday, I have a day tomorrow ... and only Anton has a vacation...

