Holiday today is Thank You Day by olesyarain
75 / 365

Holiday today is Thank You Day

...праздники закончились- Ульянка пошла в садик, Кате в школу с понедельника, мне завтра на сутки ...и лишь у Антона продолжаются каникулы

the holidays are over - Ulyanka went to kindergarten, Kate went to school from Monday, I have a day tomorrow ... and only Anton has a vacation...
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Olesya

@olesyarain
...из России с любовью;) ...живу в Волгограде,работаю в паллиативе, мама двух девочек... ...люблю кофе,ночь,молчать... ...не люблю шапки,праздники,ветер,чужих котов и чужих детей... Аналогичный русскоязычный проект закрылся, теперь я продолжаю...
20% complete

