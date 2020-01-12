Previous
Next
Thankful by olesyarain
76 / 365

Thankful

...благодарна судьбе за то,что могу видеть этот искренний взгляд...

...я на работе, опять тяжёлое дежурство...или это возраст даёт о себе знать?...
...Антон дома с дочками- присылает мне фото, мы поменялись местами)

I am grateful to fate for the fact that I can see this sincere look ...

... I'm at work, again, heavy duty ... or is this age making itself felt? ...
... Anton is at home with his daughters, sends me a photo, we swapped places)
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

Olesya

@olesyarain
...из России с любовью;) ...живу в Волгограде,работаю в паллиативе, мама двух девочек... ...люблю кофе,ночь,молчать... ...не люблю шапки,праздники,ветер,чужих котов и чужих детей... Аналогичный русскоязычный проект закрылся, теперь я продолжаю...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise