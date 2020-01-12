Thankful

...благодарна судьбе за то,что могу видеть этот искренний взгляд...



...я на работе, опять тяжёлое дежурство...или это возраст даёт о себе знать?...

...Антон дома с дочками- присылает мне фото, мы поменялись местами)



I am grateful to fate for the fact that I can see this sincere look ...



... I'm at work, again, heavy duty ... or is this age making itself felt? ...

... Anton is at home with his daughters, sends me a photo, we swapped places)

