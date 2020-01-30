Sign up
Paper
...когтеточка из газетных трубочек-пора новую плести...
...приходил доктор-Ульянке лучше...
...я все таки покрасилась хной...
... a clawcloth from newspaper tubes, it's time to weave a new one ...
... doctor-Ulyanka came better ...
... I still dyed with henna ...
30th January 2020
30th Jan 20
Olesya
@olesyarain
...из России с любовью;) ...живу в Волгограде,работаю в паллиативе, мама двух девочек... ...люблю кофе,ночь,молчать... ...не люблю шапки,праздники,ветер,чужих котов и чужих детей... Аналогичный русскоязычный проект закрылся, теперь я продолжаю...
Views
1
Album
Мой фотодневник
Camera
JMM-L22
Taken
31st January 2020 12:29am
jan20words
