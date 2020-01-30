Previous
Paper by olesyarain
Paper

...когтеточка из газетных трубочек-пора новую плести...

...приходил доктор-Ульянке лучше...
...я все таки покрасилась хной...


... a clawcloth from newspaper tubes, it's time to weave a new one ...

... doctor-Ulyanka came better ...
... I still dyed with henna ...
30th January 2020 30th Jan 20

Olesya

@olesyarain
...из России с любовью;) ...живу в Волгограде,работаю в паллиативе, мама двух девочек... ...люблю кофе,ночь,молчать... ...не люблю шапки,праздники,ветер,чужих котов и чужих детей... Аналогичный русскоязычный проект закрылся, теперь я продолжаю...
