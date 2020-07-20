Previous
by olesyarain
265 / 365

... второй год под нашими окнами растут веселка-мы их поливаем)
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Olesya

@olesyarain
...из России с любовью;) ...живу в Волгограде,работаю в детском паллиативе, мама двух девочек... ...люблю кофе,ночь,молчать... ...не люблю шапки,праздники,ветер,чужих котов ... Аналогичный русскоязычный проект закрылся, теперь я продолжаю свой...
