#день второй by olesyarain
299 / 365

#день второй

... отсыпалась после суток, Антон сварил солянку🍲... Подарок оценил)
Вечером ездили к свекрам.
Антон расчихался к вечеру🤧
19th September 2020

Olesya

@olesyarain
...из России с любовью;) ...живу в Волгограде,работаю в детском паллиативе, мама двух девочек... ...люблю кофе,ночь,молчать... ...не люблю шапки,праздники,ветер,чужих котов ... Аналогичный русскоязычный проект закрылся, теперь я продолжаю свой...
