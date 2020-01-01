Previous
IMG_6960_w by olgavoronetskaya
3 / 365

IMG_6960_w

1 января. Уже неделю как замечена большая стая щуров. Лакомятся в нашей рябиновой аллее.

January 1st. Schur (Pinicola enucleator). A flock arrived. Enjoy the mountain ash.
Olga Voronetskaya

@olgavoronetskaya
