IMG_7500_w by olgavoronetskaya
IMG_7500_w

2 из 365. 2 января. Несмотря на то, что погода вполне теплая для уличных съемок, у меня - натюрморты. Все не дает мне покоя новогодняя тема, уж позанимаюсь ей пока атрибуты не убрали.

January 2. Despite the fact that the weather is quite warm for street shooting, I still have lifes. Everything is haunted by the New Year theme, so I will work on it until the attributes are removed.
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Olga Voronetskaya

@olgavoronetskaya
