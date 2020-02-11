IMG_0034_yellow

13 из 366. 9 февраля. Нереальная красота сегодня! Самый красивый день этой зимы.. А меня выпустили всего на 20 минут из дома, от этого крайне ограничен выбор темы для съемки.



13 of 366. February 9. Unreal beauty today! The most beautiful day of this winter .. And I was released only 20 minutes from home, from this the choice of themes for shooting is extremely limited.