IMG_1389
20 из 365. 7 марта. Никогда не умела снимать цветы. Может потому, что они меня не восхищают обычно? А недавно заинтересовалась. Тем более, если если есть новая тема для съемки.
20 of 365.7 March. I never knew how to shoot flowers. Maybe because they usually do not delight me? And recently I became interested. Especially if there is a new topic for shooting.
7th March 2020
7th Mar 20
Olga Voronetskaya
@olgavoronetskaya
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
7th March 2020 9:43am
