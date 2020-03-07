IMG_1389

20 из 365. 7 марта. Никогда не умела снимать цветы. Может потому, что они меня не восхищают обычно? А недавно заинтересовалась. Тем более, если если есть новая тема для съемки.



20 of 365.7 March. I never knew how to shoot flowers. Maybe because they usually do not delight me? And recently I became interested. Especially if there is a new topic for shooting.

