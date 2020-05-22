IMG_4932_w

33 из 365. 22 мая. Продолжение одуванчиковой темы. Доделывала фото уже ночью и снова услышала пение соловьев. В прошлом году их не было (видимо, из-за стройки рядом), и думала, что больше не прилетят. И вот этой весной снова поют на том же месте!



33 of 365. May 21. Continuation of the topic of dandelions. I took pictures at home at night and again heard the nightingale singing. Last year they were not there due to the noise of the construction nearby. I thought they wouldn’t fly again. And this spring they sing again in the same place!