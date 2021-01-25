Previous
IMG_7402_w by olgavoronetskaya
49 / 365

IMG_7402_w

25 january.. Today is low winter sun again. It's -35 frost outside, we're home.

Сегодня снова низкое зимнее солнце. На улице мороз -35, мы дома.
Olga Voronetskaya

@olgavoronetskaya
