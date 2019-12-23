Sowing LoveAriane MederoOur photo club hit the streets of Stroudsburg, PA on Saturday December 14th to track down the assorted snowmen which have been installed at part of an art cooperative. They are all different and pop up in several places all over the town. Unfortunately (but only for photography) their environments are somewhat cluttered or unattractive, so you'll be seeing my processing skills coming in to play as I dress up them up a bit.This snowman had a harvest theme and was decorated with the kind of produce we can grow in our area. He was very colorful and I especially liked his "Gourd" eyes and nose. He was located on Main Street but I thought he belonged in a field where tasty things grow. His colors also reminded me of Autumn hence the blustery leaves in the air. I'm tagging this one for the composite challenge too.If you want to read more about the Snowmen you can do so here: