Stroudsburg Alleyway by olivetreeann
Photo 3289

Stroudsburg Alleyway

Even Stroudsburg, as quaint as it is, can have its messy side.

Taken back in December while on the Snowman photo walk.
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

Ann H. LeFevre

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Oh my! Of course your editing made the messy messier!
January 4th, 2020  
Carla Smith
So much to look at in this picture! Good one!
January 4th, 2020  
