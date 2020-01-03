Sign up
Photo 3289
Stroudsburg Alleyway
Even Stroudsburg, as quaint as it is, can have its messy side.
Taken back in December while on the Snowman photo walk.
3rd January 2020
3rd Jan 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Views
3
Comments
2
365
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
14th December 2019 12:31pm
alley
stroudsburg pa
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my! Of course your editing made the messy messier!
January 4th, 2020
Carla Smith
So much to look at in this picture! Good one!
January 4th, 2020
