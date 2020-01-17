Previous
Impressions by olivetreeann
Impressions

Saw this impression of a leaf in the small dusting of snow we had yesterday this morning when I went to put the bird feeder out.

17th January 2020

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Pigeons Farm
I love how you notice the small things on your way to ensure the bird life have food available to them :) Great photo.
January 18th, 2020  
Taffy
Intriguing composition from an everyday sight.
January 18th, 2020  
Hope D Jennings
Fantastic. Well seen and beautifully photographed. Fav
January 18th, 2020  
