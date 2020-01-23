Previous
Next
His Serious Look by olivetreeann
Photo 3309

His Serious Look

Charlie is usually all smiles. This was one of his more serious moments.
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
906% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise