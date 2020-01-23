Sign up
Photo 3309
His Serious Look
Charlie is usually all smiles. This was one of his more serious moments.
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
28th December 2019 1:25pm
Tags
portrait
black and white
baby
boy
