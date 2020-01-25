Rusty Tractor

Our photo club holds its own version of WWYD every February. We post 10 images for members choose from, they select five and process them as they wish and then we view them and vote on our favorites at our February meeting. I can't say the photo selection this year is as good as the ones we post on here but I decided to play around with a few of them anyway.



The beginning shot here was the tractor (hence the title). It was just sitting in a boring grass lot so I decided it needed a barn and some chickens!