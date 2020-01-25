Previous
Rusty Tractor by olivetreeann
Photo 3311

Rusty Tractor

Our photo club holds its own version of WWYD every February. We post 10 images for members choose from, they select five and process them as they wish and then we view them and vote on our favorites at our February meeting. I can't say the photo selection this year is as good as the ones we post on here but I decided to play around with a few of them anyway.

The beginning shot here was the tractor (hence the title). It was just sitting in a boring grass lot so I decided it needed a barn and some chickens!
Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Oh my, it looks like a strong wind would blow it into rusty dust!
January 27th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Awesome. Before I read, I would have guessed you did opposite...added the tractor to the scene. I think this is awesome.
January 27th, 2020  
