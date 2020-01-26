Previous
Early Morning Mist by olivetreeann
Photo 3312

Early Morning Mist

Our photo club holds its own version of WWYD every February. We post 10 images for members choose from, they select five and process them as they wish and then we view them and vote on our favorites at our February meeting. I can't say the photo selection this year is as good as the ones we post on here but I decided to play around with a few of them anyway.

This shot was quite beautiful in its original form (a lovely mist over the water). It was another shot I didn't think needed any fiddling. At first I thought I'd add a ghostly ship but could never get the two photos to merge properly so back to the drawing board and this is what came out. Do the swans stand out too much? I keep thinking they do.
26th January 2020

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
907% complete

Photo Details

Shutterbug
I didn’t even know you processed in the swans until I read it. Love the reflection of them. They look very realistic to me.
January 27th, 2020  
judith deacon
I also didn't realised it was processed until I read your write up. I think you have done very well.
January 27th, 2020  
Islandgirl
Oh my nicely done Ann!
January 27th, 2020  
