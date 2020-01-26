Early Morning Mist

Our photo club holds its own version of WWYD every February. We post 10 images for members choose from, they select five and process them as they wish and then we view them and vote on our favorites at our February meeting. I can't say the photo selection this year is as good as the ones we post on here but I decided to play around with a few of them anyway.



This shot was quite beautiful in its original form (a lovely mist over the water). It was another shot I didn't think needed any fiddling. At first I thought I'd add a ghostly ship but could never get the two photos to merge properly so back to the drawing board and this is what came out. Do the swans stand out too much? I keep thinking they do.