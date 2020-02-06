Sign up
Photo 3323
Forms in Nature 6
There was a beautiful and thick fog in the woods behind my house this morning- a perfect backdrop to show off the form and patterns created by the trees in it.
6th February 2020
6th Feb 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
6th February 2020 9:41am
Tags
trees
,
woods
,
for2020
Taffy
ace
Absolutely love this, Ann!
February 6th, 2020
narayani
Beautiful!
February 6th, 2020
Francoise
ace
Fabulous.
February 6th, 2020
Nick
ace
Lovely mysterious mistiness.
February 6th, 2020
bruni
ace
The mistiness makes one want to experience what lays beyond.
February 6th, 2020
