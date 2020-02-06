Previous
Forms in Nature 6 by olivetreeann
Photo 3323

Forms in Nature 6

There was a beautiful and thick fog in the woods behind my house this morning- a perfect backdrop to show off the form and patterns created by the trees in it.
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

Taffy ace
Absolutely love this, Ann!
February 6th, 2020  
narayani
Beautiful!
February 6th, 2020  
Francoise ace
Fabulous.
February 6th, 2020  
Nick ace
Lovely mysterious mistiness.
February 6th, 2020  
bruni ace
The mistiness makes one want to experience what lays beyond.
February 6th, 2020  
