Photo 3331
Architecture 5 (Flash of Red)
Someone seems to have gotten the holidays confused...
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
3
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
11th February 2020 12:24pm
Tags
for2020
Lou Ann
ace
No kidding! Well it’s only 45 weeks till Christmas, might as well leave them up. This is fun for your FoR today.
February 15th, 2020
wendy frost
ace
Great flash of red the wreaths do look pretty shame to take them down.
February 15th, 2020
Kathy
ace
I like the bold reds in this shot. Good one for the flash of red Flash of Red day.
February 15th, 2020
