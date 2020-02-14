Previous
Architecture 5 (Flash of Red) by olivetreeann
Architecture 5 (Flash of Red)

Someone seems to have gotten the holidays confused...
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Lou Ann ace
No kidding! Well it’s only 45 weeks till Christmas, might as well leave them up. This is fun for your FoR today.
February 15th, 2020  
wendy frost ace
Great flash of red the wreaths do look pretty shame to take them down.
February 15th, 2020  
Kathy ace
I like the bold reds in this shot. Good one for the flash of red Flash of Red day.
February 15th, 2020  
