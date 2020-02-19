Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3336
Still Life 3
Playing around with the impact that red items have on black and white today.
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
6709
photos
225
followers
211
following
913% complete
View this month »
3329
3330
3331
3332
3333
3334
3335
3336
Latest from all albums
3242
3333
3334
3243
3335
3244
3336
3245
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
19th February 2020 5:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
This is wonderful! Love the tones and textures. And the set up is fabulous Fav
February 20th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
I see that rooster, Ann! Ha. This is a great still life.
February 20th, 2020
KWind
ace
I like the scene and processing.
February 20th, 2020
katy
ace
I really like this one Ann!
February 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close