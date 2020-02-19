Previous
Next
Still Life 3 by olivetreeann
Photo 3336

Still Life 3

Playing around with the impact that red items have on black and white today.
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
913% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Hope D Jennings ace
This is wonderful! Love the tones and textures. And the set up is fabulous Fav
February 20th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
I see that rooster, Ann! Ha. This is a great still life.
February 20th, 2020  
KWind ace
I like the scene and processing.
February 20th, 2020  
katy ace
I really like this one Ann!
February 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise