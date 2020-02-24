Sign up
Photo 3341
High Key-Low Key 1
I enjoy finding objects that work well with over-exposure but I'm usually working in color so it was an additional challenge to find objects that would also translate well to black and white.
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
6
4
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
6719
photos
225
followers
212
following
915% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
24th February 2020 10:46am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
for2020
Peter Dulis
ace
love this one - fav
February 24th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Beautiful!
February 24th, 2020
Sharon Lee
ace
love the patterns
February 24th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
Well done, great combination of objects and perfect exposure.
February 24th, 2020
KWind
ace
So pretty!
February 24th, 2020
Kara
ace
What a great high key!!!
February 24th, 2020
