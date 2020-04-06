Previous
Next
Same Subject April 6 by olivetreeann
Photo 3383

Same Subject April 6

Sunlight and shadows on the water of the Delaware River.
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
926% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Taffy ace
What a great abstract!
April 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise