Photo 3383
Same Subject April 6
Sunlight and shadows on the water of the Delaware River.
6th April 2020
6th Apr 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
30-shots2020
Taffy
ace
What a great abstract!
April 7th, 2020
