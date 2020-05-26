Previous
Where's Piggy 26 by olivetreeann
Photo 3433

Where's Piggy 26

We are heading back into history today visiting Grey Towers the home of former Pennsylvania governor Gifford Pinchot. He was also the first director of the United States Forest Service. Piggy was inspired by Pinchot's love for our country's beautiful forests. We think you won't have too much trouble spotting her today.

After 2 weeks of a swollen and achy knee I was finally able to see the doctor today. I'm worn out tonight- but I'll be back tomorrow to catch up with you after I do the food shopping in the early AM. Have a good night (or good day) everyone!
ace
katy ace
I think I can see her this time! thanks for making it easier! I don't do well with failure! ;~}

Sorry about your knee. shopping tomorrow can't be helpful!
Is your town in the news tonight? I jeard them say something about East Stroudsburg I think but not certain
May 27th, 2020  
