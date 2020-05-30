Sign up
Photo 3437
Where's Piggy 30
Piggy and I stopped by this field to watch some sheep grazing today and she decided it was an excellent place to hide. Can you find her?
30th May 2020
30th May 20
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Pyrrhula
Great shot looking from above.
I did know that quote. Same meaning here.
May 30th, 2020
Kathy
ace
Cool oil painting effect. That rascal is very good at hiding.
May 30th, 2020
