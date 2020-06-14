Previous
Next
Wild Grasses by olivetreeann
Photo 3452

Wild Grasses

Not as "over the top" as some of the previous "wild" June postings this month, but I thought these muted purples captured the feeling of dusk at the shore nicely.
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
945% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pyrrhula
Love it. Fav.
June 14th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Thank you Ferry and thank you for the fav!
June 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise