Photo 3452
Wild Grasses
Not as "over the top" as some of the previous "wild" June postings this month, but I thought these muted purples captured the feeling of dusk at the shore nicely.
14th June 2020
14th Jun 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A560
Taken
17th June 2012 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30dayswild2020
Pyrrhula
Love it. Fav.
June 14th, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Thank you Ferry and thank you for the fav!
June 14th, 2020
