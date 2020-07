Legos Gone Wild

Last of the wild photos for June. Wow- this month just flew by! The base for this shot was one of Isaac's Lego mats. It looked like a roadway after I warped it, so the "Motorcycle Guy" seemed like the appropriate addition.



I had so much fun pulling out some ancient pictures from the archives and doing these I'm sure a few more will pop up in July's calendar. I think I've found a niche!