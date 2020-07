Circles for Lunch

I met a friend for lunch today. We were going to check out a new Thai restaurant which had just reopened but it was closed for some reason. So we popped over to another place, ordered take-out and went to a picnic area in one of the state parks here. I'm glad it worked out that way- it was pleasant in the shade and we had a delicious lunch! Even better- the containers provided me with my circle shot for today!