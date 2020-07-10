Sign up
Photo 3478
The Left Behind Circle
Pulling a circle shot out of the archives today- it's raining heavily and inspiration is a little slow!
Originally taken in April but just processed today.
10th July 2020
10th Jul 20
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
julycircles2020
,
are people who drink alcohol out in the woods the least environmentally concerned group in our culture?
Sylvia du Toit
Well spotted.
July 10th, 2020
