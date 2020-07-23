Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3491
A Wheelbarrow By the Shed
Another circle found in the backyard.
The grandchildren are almost here!
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
2
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7044
photos
230
followers
219
following
956% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
22nd July 2020 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wheelbarrow
,
julycircles2020
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and processing.
July 23rd, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Excellent and I love the processing.
July 23rd, 2020
