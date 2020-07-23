Previous
Next
A Wheelbarrow By the Shed by olivetreeann
Photo 3491

A Wheelbarrow By the Shed

Another circle found in the backyard.

The grandchildren are almost here!
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
956% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous shot and processing.
July 23rd, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Excellent and I love the processing.
July 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise