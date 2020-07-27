Previous
Dial in Those Circles by olivetreeann
Photo 3495

Dial in Those Circles

The road on which the BIG CHAIR is located is being prepped for paving. The construction workers had parked a lot of the paving vehicles in the same area as the chair, so I took advantage of catching a few circle shots while we were there.
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

Milanie ace
And some really neat processing with it.
July 28th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great find and shot
July 28th, 2020  
