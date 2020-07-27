Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3495
Dial in Those Circles
The road on which the BIG CHAIR is located is being prepped for paving. The construction workers had parked a lot of the paving vehicles in the same area as the chair, so I took advantage of catching a few circle shots while we were there.
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7054
photos
226
followers
218
following
957% complete
View this month »
3489
3490
3491
3492
3493
3494
3495
3496
Latest from all albums
3402
3493
3494
3403
3404
3495
3405
3496
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
26th July 2020 5:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
julycircles2020
Milanie
ace
And some really neat processing with it.
July 28th, 2020
bkb in the city
Great find and shot
July 28th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close