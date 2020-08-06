Sign up
Photo 3505
Millie Goes to the Dr's Office
Clean bill of health- we'll take it!
6th August 2020
6th Aug 20
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7073
photos
228
followers
217
following
3498
3499
3500
3501
3502
3503
3504
3505
3411
3502
3503
3412
3504
3413
3505
3414
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
6th August 2020 1:54pm
Tags
chair
,
mouse
Babs
ace
Hope she gets a clean bill of health.
August 7th, 2020
katy
ace
Very colorful photo and so glad to hear she gets a clean bill of health! I am also hoping that means that her owner is getting the same
August 7th, 2020
