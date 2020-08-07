Sign up
Photo 3506
Millie Visits a Lighthouse
Millie and I found out that today is National Lighthouse Day so we thought it would be a good idea to visit one.
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A560
Taken
23rd June 2014 5:23pm
Tags
beach
,
mouse
,
lighthouse
