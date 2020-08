Millie Gets a Glowing Review

My grandson Isaac is becoming very interested in rock collecting. I was telling him about phosphorescent rocks and decided to order him some. Of course to see them glow you need a black light so I ordered a small flashlight that shines with that kind of light. Millie and I decided to see what she looked like under the black light today.



The heat and humidity is really high and my phojo is really low hence this rather lame shot and silliness!