Discuss
Photo 3513
A Strawberry for Millie
I shared a sweet treat with my little mouse friend today.
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cute!
August 15th, 2020
