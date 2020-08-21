Sign up
Photo 3520
Millie the Magnificent Explores a Spider Web in the Dark of Night
She's an adventurous this little mouse! Thankfully no spiders or mice were harmed in this adventure and picture.
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
spider web
