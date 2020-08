Once Upon a Time

Millie was made by my granddaughter Lucy and given to me as a gift. I'm going to assemble all the pictures I've taken of Millie this month in a book to give to her at Christmas. This will be the beginning shot. But I think I may rework it because I would prefer the skin on Lucy's face to be smooth.



Once upon a time there was a little girl who made a little mouse out of pom poms...