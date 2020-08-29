Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3528
Millie Performs in a Play
Millie joined Piggy and the Critters, Harold and Horace James, and Kay and Theo on stage at the Imagination Station Playhouse for a moving production of Dr. Seuss' Green Eggs and Ham, the Play. I was there to take pictures of course!
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
3
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7121
photos
225
followers
217
following
966% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
4th December 2019 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
piggy
,
toyson365
,
365toys
Kathy A
ace
I hope you enjoyed the play.
August 30th, 2020
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice processing – of course they received a standing ovation at the end
August 30th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Clever. Nicely done.
August 30th, 2020
