Millie Performs in a Play by olivetreeann
Millie Performs in a Play

Millie joined Piggy and the Critters, Harold and Horace James, and Kay and Theo on stage at the Imagination Station Playhouse for a moving production of Dr. Seuss' Green Eggs and Ham, the Play. I was there to take pictures of course!
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Kathy A ace
I hope you enjoyed the play.
August 30th, 2020  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice processing – of course they received a standing ovation at the end
August 30th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Clever. Nicely done.
August 30th, 2020  
