Smile

This is what happens when you ask a group of photographers to smile.



I thought I would attempt to do the September words in order this month only to be derailed by the weather! There were no clouds to do a cloudscape on September 1- the sky was completely overcast. So, I'll just rearrange the words and do them as able.



Yes, I've got some new toys! My grandson Isaac thought I should have a Lego Photo Club so here they are!