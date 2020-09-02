Sign up
Photo 3532
Pencil
If you're a member of a photo club and you go on photo outings together this shouldn't look that unfamiliar- one subject photographers everywhere!
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Tags
pencils
,
legos
,
photographers
,
sep20words
katy
ace
LOL! I think this is one subject I have yet to try but I love your take on it!
September 3rd, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
So true. I sure have been missing our photo walks. Your photo is terrific and it made me laugh. I’m the one down on my knees.
September 3rd, 2020
